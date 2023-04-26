Elizabeth Sullivan

Elizabeth Lucille Sullivan, 90, died at 5:56 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Jerseyville.
She was born on September 12, 1932 in Saint Louis, Missouri and was the daughter of the late Fred and Esther (Parsons) Kolb and was a graduate of Jennings High School.
She married John Paul Sullivan on April 18, 1953 in Saint Louis, Missouri. They spent the early years of their marriage residing in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri and later relocated their family to Chesterfield, Illinois.
Betty had a loving and caring personality and was fiercely devoted to her family as a loving wife, devoted mother and treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were truly her pride and joy.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Jack Sullivan of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Kevin and Peggy Sullivan of O’Fallon, Missouri; a daughter in-law, Kathy Sullivan of Jerseyville; a son in-law, Morris Dock of Springrield, Missouri; five grandchildren, Chad Sullivan, Angie (Kyle) Lairmore, Whitney (Vince) Hobein, Hunter Dock and Danyal (Rob) Timmermann; nine great grandchildren, Aubrey, Austin, Aria, Leah, Mavrick, Paxton, Adrianna, Tayla and Jack.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Dock; a son, Charlie Sullivan and a brother, Jack Kolb.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com