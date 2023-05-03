Elizabeth Schwab

Elizabeth Ann Schwab, 88, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Jerseyville Manor. The daughter of Henry J. Rawe and Agnes Frank Rawe, she was born November 20, 1934, at Our Savior’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois. She was raised on a rural Carrollton, Illinois, farm.
She attended a one-room public grade school and then
St. John’s High School in Carrollton from which she graduated in 1952. After
graduation, she became the bookkeeper for Greene County Farm Bureau until 1958.
Elizabeth married Martin William Schwab September 20,
1956, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Carrollton. They made their home in
Jerseyville.
She and Martin had three daughters, Suzanne Hill
(Larry), Washington, Missouri; Heidi Saddoris (Tom), Durand, Wisconsin; and
Angela Genisio, Jerseyville, and three grandchildren, Alicia DiBianca (Joe),
Charleston, South Carolina; Matthew Saddoris (Haley), St. Paul, Minnesota, and
Martin Genisio, Jerseyville.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, her parents, and her brother, Leonard Rawe. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, a sister, Mary Rawe, Godfrey, and a brother, Paul Rawe, Columbia, Missouri, nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was involved in 4-H most of her life, first as a member, then as a leader and volunteer. She served on the Jersey County 4-H Foundation Board. In 2010, she was named a member of the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.
She joined Jersey County Home Bureau in 1960 and was a
member of Jerseyville Unit B. She remained active in the organization for more
than 60 years as it became the Home Extension Association (HEA) and later the
Jersey County Association for Home and Community Education. She received the
Homemaker of the Year award from HEA in 1977.
She was employed as a bookkeeper for Moore’s Oil and
Fertilizer in Jerseyville from 1974 to 1997.
In recent years she was a member of the Jersey
Community Hospital Auxiliary, working in the Hope Chest Resale Shop and at the
hospital gift shop.
She has donated her body to the Washington University
School of Medicine to train anatomy to medical students. A private memorial
service will be held.
Elizabeth requested that memorial donations go to
Conquer Chiari, 320 Osprey Ct., Wexford, PA 15090, or conquerchiari.org/donate.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS