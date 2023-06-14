Elizabeth Ann Gerber, 56, Of Creve Coeur, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Creve Coeur Manor.
She was born to Janet (Gieszelmann) Goeller and the late Larry Goeller on May 5, 1967 in Granite City, IL. The loving mother enjoyed fishing, camping, watching the St. Louis Blues, playing and watching Soccer and spending time with her service animals.
Besides her mother; Elizabeth is survived by a daughter: Stephanie Gerber; two loving sisters: Helen (Eddie) Thomas and Cynthia (Timothy) Loftus; her former husband: Kurt Gerber; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Besides her father, Elizabeth is preceded in death by a nephew: Raymond Loftus.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory.
