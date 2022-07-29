Bethalto
Eilene Taylor, age 92, passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born to the late Clyde and Minnie Taylor on November 15, 1929.
Eilene earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Counseling. She was a teacher in the Bethalto School District for 29 years. She was recognized with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her dedication and devotion to abused women through her 35 years as a volunteer at the Oasis Women’s Center.
She was very active in the fight for Equal Rights for Women and often marched, rallied and petitioned in support of the ERA.
She loved to take walks, read, and drink gin martinis and was an avid Cardinals fan.
She was very proud of the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her twin sister, Darlene Sackett, and sister Betty Taylor. Also survived by four children: Jo (John) Gammage, Sandy (Mark) Rhodes, Nancy (Steve) Aud and Catherine Elfgen. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Cary (Jan) Hunter, Greg Hunter, Brandon Gammage, Sean Gammage, Kimberly (Pat) Anderson, Rachelle (Jim) Crowe, Lucinda Tanksley, and Lera Leonberger. Twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandson were blessed to be a part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Maurice Elfgen, infant daughter Lucinda Jane, one brother Charles Taylor, two grandsons Scott Rhodes and Ryan Aud, and her brother-in-law Byron Sackett.
The family would like to thank those who have visited and offered emotional support during her final days, especially including Hospice and Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy.
A visitation will be held on August 2, 2022, at 10am until time of funeral service at 11am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.
Burial will follow at Alton Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to BJC Hospice.
