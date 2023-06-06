Eileen Simonds
- Wood River
Eileen M. Simonds, 96, passed away 8:16 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
Born March 29, 1927 in Carrollton, IL, she was the daughter of Lewis and Cecilia (Gress) McGuire.
Eileen had been employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 16 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Alton before retiring in 1989. She had served as a Troop leader for the Girls Scouts of America, she was active in the Daughters of Isabella and Alter Society at Holy Angels Parish (St. Bernard Catholic Church).
On February 7, 1948 in Carrollton, she married Richard P. Simonds. He died February 19, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, James R. (Susan) Simonds, William A. (Sheila) Simonds all of Bethalto; two daughters, Barbara A. (Gary) Smith of Chatham, Mary J. (Ben) Savage of Raymond; seven grandchildren, Debbie, Kim, Christopher, Joseph, Christy, Aaron and Nick; and two great grandchildren, Sophie and Carter; and a sister, Donna Kerrihard of Oklahoma City, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three grandchildren, Tim Smith, Adam Simonds, Thomas Simonds, five brothers, Phillip, Clarence, Edgar, Vernon and Donald McGuire; and a sister, Mary Henkhaus.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm, Monday, June 12 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested Holy Angels Parish.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in entrusted with arrangements.