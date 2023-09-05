Edward Bodkins

Edward Leslie Bodkins, 72, died at 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.  He was born March 29, 1951 in Bells, TN the son of the late Edward Bodkins (Laura) and Bette Basden (Don).  He worked for 23 years in the mold shop for Owens Illinois and for 25 years with Hussmann Refrigeration.  On April 28, 1978 in Clayton, MO he married Linda Ansell, and she survives.  Also surviving are two daughters, Stephanie Bodkins  of Brighton and Deidre Charles (Joe) of St. George, Utah, six brothers, Howard (Tina) Bodkins of Troy, Steve (Tammy) Bodkins of Pontoon Beach, Keith (Hunter) Bodkins of Belleville, Mike (Michelle) Bodkins of Murrieta, Cal, Frank Bodkins of York, S.C., Donnie (Marcy) Basden of Collinsville, three sisters, Jean (Dave) Lawhead of Breese, Joanie (Billy) Wallace of Edwardsville, Lisa (Mike) Stahlhut of Moro, one sister in law and brother in law, Janice and Jim Klug and several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.  Besides his parents, stepparents, grandparents he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Bruce Bodkins and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sid and Mary Ansell.  Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. With graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate.   Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital or any animal organization.  Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com  