Clarence Edward "Ed" Gilbert, 79, left this world to join his Saviour at 10:03 p.m., Monday, July 3, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born in Carrollton, Illinois on October 28, 1943, and was the son of the late Julius and Clara A. (Bushnell) Gilbert Sr.
He graduated in 1962 from Carrollton High School, and immediately began working at General Motors in St. Louis, Missouri. His career began being responsible for the first job on the line, and by the time he retired, he had the privilege of driving the new cars off the line to the parking lot. For 34 1/2 years, Ed was a dedicated employee who drove over an hour both ways to have perfect attendance for many years, and neither rain, sleet, nor snow prevented him from his duties.
When not working for GM he worked on the family farm, side by side with his father and his wife, Brenda.
He married his one true love, the former Brenda Joan Holmes on January 24, 1965 at the Eldred Baptist Church, and together they have been blessed 58 years of marriage and the joys that have come with raising their family.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda Gilbert of Eldred; two daughters and sons in-law, Tammy and Jim Weber of Carrollton, and Teresa and Brad Hamilton of Pawnee;
Seven Grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan Weber & Cody Martin, Kurtis Weber, Hunter and Bailey Hamilton, Hayden and Gianni Hamilton, Michaela and Alex Pembrook, Hendrick Hamilton, Holden Hamilton; one great granddaughter, who Ed lovingly referred to as "the girl", Henley Noel Hamilton; and was eagerly anticipating three new great granddaughters this year; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his two brothers and sisters in-law, Kirby and Mary Holmes of Carrollton and Zach and Donna Holmes of Golden Eagle; and a sister in-law, Linda Holmes of Jerseyville.
The family would also like to say a special loving Thank You to Sandra and Kim Sprinot, Judy Kline, and his nephew, Nick Holmes who lovingly cared for Ed throughout the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in-law and mother in-law, Louis and Kathryn Holmes; a brother in-law, James Holmes; and two sisters in-law, Betty (Dennis) Newingham and Anita Taylor.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m, Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Burial will take place in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Parkinsons Foundation.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.