GODFREY - Earmel “Erma” L. Bellitto, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 7:50 PM on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with lung cancer.
Born April 1, 1937, in Herod, IL, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Essie (Williams) Milligan. On September 12, 1958, she married Angelo Bellitto, in Alton, IL, and they shared 61 years of marriage before he passed away in 2019.
Erma moved to Alton in her teens and worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Company before becoming a homemaker. Erma was an avid member of Word and Spirit Family Church in Alton, IL. Erma also enjoyed bowling and was part of a women’s league for several years.
Erma loved cooking and baking, especially for her family during the holidays and Sunday dinners. Her breaded steak, fried chicken, lasagna, and homemade desserts were always family favorites. Erma loved her family dearly, especially her children. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Lia, who she said was her pride and joy.
She is survived by her children, Wanda Dillon of Alton, Karen (Todd Legate) Bellitto of Godfrey, Joseph (Wanda) Bellitto of Brighton, and David (Marisa) Bellitto of Godfrey; seven grandchildren, Lia, John, and Jacob Bellitto and Jennifer (Jade), Sarah, Julie, and Marty Dillon, and several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dortha Milligan and Annie Beckham. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews, Erma is also survived by a special niece, Sharon Kay Hobbs.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents, and eight siblings: Cecil, Hildred, Mildred, Kenneth, Arthur, Paul, Vivian, Clyde “Dean”, and a son-in law, Red Dillon.
Thanks to BJC Hospice for everything they did during this time. We want to send a special thanks to Rebecca “Becky” Whitehorn for the exceptional care she provided to Erma. Becky was a true angel sent to us in our time of need.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Service will take place immediately after the visitation. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials may be made to the Godfrey Firefighters Local 1692.
