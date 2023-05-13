Godfrey
E. L. “Bussie” Monroe, 86, died at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 30, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Leslie E. and Sylvia (Wheeler) Monroe.
Bussie served in the U.S. Army and attended Shurtleff College in Alton. He retired as owner/operator of E.L. Monroe and Associates Insurance Company.
He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25 AF & AM and a Valley of Scottish Rite Shriner. A wood worker and an avid golfer, he was a member of a mini group called the “Rock Springs Golf Club.” He was known as the Mayor of Nautilus.
On October 11, 1958 he married the former Ruthie Hoffman in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Sandy Monroe of Godfrey, a daughter-in-law, Sandy Monroe of Godfrey, five grandchildren, Madeline Monroe, Grace Doole (Parker), Matthew Monroe, Tacoma Monroe, and Viktoria Monroe, and nieces, Vicki Monroe and Diane Crews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Monroe, a son, Jeff Monroe, a brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and DeeDee Monroe, and a nephew, Jimmy Monroe.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home where services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023. Chaplain Sandy C. Monroe will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com