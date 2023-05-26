Douglas Griffith

Douglas "Scott" Griffith. Born June 17, 1956, to Gerald and Charlotte Griffith of Madison County, Illinois.
Scott graduated from Granite City High School and attended Culver-Stockton College in Missouri and Western Illinois University where he completed his undergraduate degree. From there, he attended law school and earned his Juris Doctorate at Washington University in St. Louis. Scott was an attorney and practiced law throughout his career in both St. Clair and Madison Counties in Illinois.
Scott loved sports of all kinds. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and University of Missouri Mizzou fan. He loved music, and his all-time favorite band was "The Grateful Dead". He enjoyed reading, fishing, woodworking, gardening, canning pickles, barbequing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Scott is survived by his wife of twenty-three years Cindi Griffith, his mother Charlotte ("Shorty") Griffith, his brothers GA (Becky) Griffith, Greg (Mary) Griffith, Pat (Amy) Griffith, sons Ben (Anna) Griffith and Dan (Stephanie) Griffith, bonus (step) sons Michael (Lauren) Claxton and Steven Claxton, niece Greer and nephews Dylan and Paul. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Ella and Patton Griffith and Ian, Elsie, and Aiden Claxton.
Scott was loved by all who knew him, and his absence leaves a huge hole in our hearts. We will all cherish the memories of his love, good nature, kindness, intelligence, and wisdom for all our lives.
Scott left us on May 24, 2023, and will be honored in a service at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm followed by a memorial service at 7pm on Sunday, May 28, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the funeral home, used towards funeral costs and medical bills.