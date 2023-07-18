Douglas Billingsley

Douglas E. Billingsley, 65, of Alton passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 with his family by his side.
He was born June 21, 1958 in Alton to John E. Billingsley, Jr. and Cerilla (Farley) Billingsley.
He worked as an adjuster for Olin Corp.
Survivors include his son, Chad Billingsley and his daughter, Rachael Beane, both of Alton; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Avery; and three sisters, Cheryl Barnard of Godfrey, Valerie Whited of Jerseyville, and Lisa Aulabaugh of Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Scott and Berry Billingsley; and a brother-in-law, Gary Barnard.
Visitation will be Friday, July 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com