Dorsey Nolan

Dorsey “Doris” Nolan, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 9, 1938 in Coffeeville, MS, she was a daughter of Theodore and Verma (Scrivner) Mitchell.
Doris worked as a laborer for Echlin Manufacturing for 22 years, retiring in 1996. She married Gerald E. Nolan Apr. 21, 1972 in Brighton. He passed away Feb. 4, 2022.
Survivors include two sons, Mike (Patti) Conlee of Ivey, GA and Randall (Teresa) Conlee of Bunker Hill; a granddaughter, Michelle (Dakota Byrd) Conlee; 3 great grandchildren, Bailey, Raven, and Katelyn; a sister, Sandra Stoner of Brighton; her sister-in-law, Paula Mitchell of Godfrey; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Spanky.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Conlee; two sisters, Francis Carol and Wanda Walker; and two brothers, Bud and Harold Mitchell.
The family will hold memorial visitation at the Brighton Municipal Building, 206 South Main Street in Brighton on Saturday, July 15 from 12:00 p.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. A meal for family and friends will follow the service.
