Dorothy A. Gilomen Wittig, age 91 of Collinsville, IL, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home, Collinsville, IL.
She was born on Wednesday, February 10, 1932, in Marine, IL, the daughter of William and Amanda (nee Daiber) Mayer.
On, December 28, 1949, she married Milton R. "Bud" Gilomen, at Paducah, KY, who passed away on, June 29, 1977.
On, February 23, 1980, she married James E. Wittig at Collinsville, IL, who passed away on, February 21, 2016.
Dorothy was born and grew up on the family farm outside of Marine and graduated from Highland High School in 1949. She worked at the Marine Garment Factory until marriage. After raising her daughters she began working at the Marine Post Office and other post offices in various towns. She retired from the Caseyville Post Office after 30 years of service. She helped her husband "Bud" farm. After her second marriage she moved to Collinsville. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed card clubs, Bridge and Pinochle and doing "fancy work". She was a multi-instrumentalist, played the piano, organ, accordion, saxophone, guitar, harmonica and hand bells. She traveled multiple times to Europe and all of the USA. Reading books about the Amish was a real enjoyment.
Survivors include:
Daughter - Jean L. Johnson, Bunker Hill, IL
Daughter - Jane M. (Tom) Rood, Shelbyville, IL
Grandchild - Bill E. (Karen) Johnson, Edwardsville, IL
Grandchild - Lori M. (Aaron) Goodman, Monticello, IL
Grandchild - Tom J. (Dana) Rood, Oreana, IL
Great Grandchild - Lauren E. Johnson
Great Grandchild - Lindsay E. Johnson
Great Grandchild - Kate A. Goodman
Great Grandchild - Tyson J. Rood
Great Grandchild - Holly L. Rood
Great Grandchild - Kylie D. Rood
Nieces and Nephews - Many
Great Nieces & Nephews - Many.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - William Leo Mayer - Died 12/31/1992
Mother - Amanda Barbara Mayer (nee Daiber) - Died 3/11/1987
First Husband - Milton R. "Bud" Gilomen - Died 6/29/1977
Second Husband - James E. Wittig - Died 2/21/2016
Son-In-Law - Olen Dale Johnson - Died 10/22/2010
Sister - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hodapp - Died 2/23/2019
Brother-In-Law - John E. Hodapp - Died 6/1/2003.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL, Rev. Kyle Wright II, Pastor, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, Illinois.
Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Metro East Lutheran High School.