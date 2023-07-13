Dorothy Ann “Dee” Sheridan, 95, of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born July 15, 1927, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Miller) Welch Sr. Dorothy married the love of her life, Phillip H. Sheridan Jr. on June 2, 1951, in Granite City and he passed away on May 2, 2009. Along with her husband, they owned and operated Sheridan’s Drug Store in Granite City for many decades, always front and center to welcome and tend to the customers. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother, raising five boys and attending all of their activities throughout their school years. She was an avid fan of Granite City soccer and had a love for dogs. Dorothy had also taught school in Venice and Granite City through the years. She enjoyed playing Bridge with friends and played in five different card clubs. Her flair for fashion was evident in decorating her home or dressing to the hilt, accessorizing her style with extensive jewerly, scarves, hats, shoes and other bedazzled pieces. She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Phillip Sheridan of Granite City, Timothy and Consuelo Sheridan of Springfield, Virginia and Matt and Amy Sheridan of Granite City; four grandchildren, Pete, Madeline, Lydia and Alec Sheridan; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Sheridan and Paul Sheridan and a brother, Frank Welch Jr. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Graveside services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Memorials may be made to Triune Canine in Wood River or to the Granite City A.P.A. and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
