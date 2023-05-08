Dorothy Martin

Dorothy E. Martin, 93, passed away on May 3, 2023, at Jerseyville Manor. Dorothy was born on June 15, 1929, in Bowman, AR to the late Raymond and Flosse (Craft) Turner.
She married Walter Martin on July 29, 1950, in Walker County Georgia, he preceded her in death.
Dorothy served in the Women’s Air Corp during World War II and was a member of Brussels American Legion Post #685.
She is survived by six children, Sandra (Marion) Petty of Taylorville, James (Joann) Martin of Godfrey, Deborah Spears (Robert Durbin) of Taylorville, Patty (David) Klaas of Meppen, Dana Martin of Jerseyville, and Bruce (Linda) Martin of Pontoon Beach; one brother, Raymond Turner Jr.; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; twenty-three great-great grandchildren; and two great-great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children, Frankie Crockett, Larry Crockett, and Wilma Martin; five siblings, William Turner, Jack Turner, Catherine McCombs, Shirley Olson, and Charles Turner; and one grandson, Chris Kinder.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
The funeral service will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
Burial will follow at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle with military rites.
Memorials can be made to Cresswell Cemetery or Calhoun Ambulance.
Online condolences can be given at www.kallalandschaaf.com.