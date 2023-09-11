Dorothy M. Helmer, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, September 9, 2023, at her residence in Highland, IL.
She was born on Wednesday, June 14, 1933, in Collinsville, IL, the daughter of Albert and Agnes (nee Bulan) Adamick, Sr.
On Saturday, June 6, 1953, she married Irvin A. Helmer at Marine, IL, who passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Past Worthy Matron of Highland Chapter in 1987; V.F.W. Post #5694 Auxiliary, Highland, IL; Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.
Mrs. Helmer was born in Collinsville, IL and grew up in Maryville, IL. She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1951. She had worked for Dr. Kayer in Highland until starting to raise her family. In the early 1970's she attended Belleville Area College obtaining a Nursing Degree. She worked for Dr. Hediger and Dr. Hammond for 15 years. She established an electrolysis business and operated it until 2015. The last few years were spent taking care of her husband. She had helped operate their farm for many years. Dorothy was always involved with professional and business activities. She loved her dog - "Mindi".
Survivors include:
Son - Michael I. Helmer, Highland, IL
Son - Mark A. Helmer, Highland, IL
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Albert A. Adamick, Sr. - Died 4/18/1974
Mother - Agnes A. Adamick (nee Bulan) - Died 12/04/1948
Husband - Irvin A. Helmer - Died 8/01/2019
Sister - Marcella A. Froncheck - Died 1/14/2015
Brother - Raymond C. Adamick - Died 4/23/2015
Brother - Albert W. Adamick, Jr. - Died 9/23/2018
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Edwardsville, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, officiating.
Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Madison County Humane Society - Highland.