Dorothy Breeden

Dorothy G. Breeden, 89, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at her childhood home with her family by her side, under the care of Southern IL Hospice.
She was born July 10, 1933, in Marion, IL, the daughter of Harold and Pauline (Gray) Wollard.
She married Carmen Cecil Breeden on November 25, 1954.
Dorothy had multiple careers over the years, working at the Alton Box Board, becoming a beautician and owning her own business. However, her passion was being a seamstress and creating custom draperies, upholsteries and making many homes beautiful with her ability to sew. She loved auctioning and looked forward to attending auctions, along with the fellowship of many friends there each week. She loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her children and their significant others, Gary and Tina Maze of Marion, IL., Ronald and Mary Jean Breeden of Bunker Hill, IL., Carmilyn and Daniel Lesemann of Smyrna, TN., and Gina Skjerseth (Paul Muehling) of Godfrey; eight grandchildren, Mike Maze, Melissa Hoffner, Brandon Hammond, Dannilyn Kraft, Eric Lesemann, Jordyn Suranyi, Paul Skjerseth, and Abby Skjerseth; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Vera (Tony) Held and Marilyn Morris; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Carmen C. Breeden; a son Larry D. Breeden; two granddaughters, Cassandra Breeden, and Ginny Maze; a great-grandson, Andrew Hintt; and two great-great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 4 pm, on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will begin immediately following the service and end at 7 pm. Pastor Kevin Auten will officiate the service.
Memorial may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook.
