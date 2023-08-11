Doris Pauline Wimberly, 85, of Mitchell, Illinois passed away at 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at her home. She was born July 31, 1938, in Salem, Illinois, a daughter of the late Alva Roswell “Toots” and Mabel (Atteberry) Barrall. She married Herbert “Keith” Wimberly on December 31, 1954, and he passed away on January 27, 2010. Doris retired as a Pharmacy Technician in April 2017 after 43 years of dedicated service in many capacities with Kmart in Granite City. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Granite City. She enjoyed making beautiful quilts through the years, loved being outdoors, gardening and tending to her yard and roses. Doris cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to attend, watch or participate in their many life opportunities. Being a devoted, loving and proud grandma was her greatest accomplishment in her life. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Gary Taylor of Granite City; a daughter-in-law, Judy Brandt of Lebanon; five grandchildren and spouses, Robert Keith Wimberly, Amanda “Amy” and Joe Kremers, Nicholas and Draya Wimberly, Erica Taylor and Patrick and Ashley Brandt; ten great grandchildren, Dakota Kremers, Rhilye Kremers, Bradyn Kremers, Lola McDowell, Bentlee Wiesehan, Dean Wimberly, Memphis Taylor, Adaline Brandt, Phil Brandt and Gracie Brandt; two sisters, Vicky Lynn Ande of Eldorado and Hazel Denise Lewis of Eldorado; a brother, Robby Kevin Barrall of Eldorado; dear friend, Edna Canter of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Wimberly; two sisters, Vera Diana Britt and Veneta Carolyn Miller and a brother, Alva Glenn Barrall. In celebration of her beautiful life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, with Reverend Jerry Leibold officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Granite City or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
