Doris Lathrop, age 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023
at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Doris was born on March 26, 1933 in
Keenes, IL, a daughter of the late Eber and Elsie Mae (Smith) Coil.
On September 23, 1951, Doris married Howard Lathrop, the love of her life in Mt.
Vernon, IL. Doris was a faithful member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in
Granite City, IL. She retired from Granite City School District as a bus driver, after
many years of dedicated service. Doris was an amazing cook who enjoyed cooking
delicious meals for her family. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing and spoiling her
grandchildren. Doris loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her
family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-
grandmother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-
law, Patricia and Al Stevens; and by a sister, Velma Acres.
She is survived by her devoted husband of seventy-one years, Howard Lathrop;
loving children, Cindy (Steve) Ferguson, David (Stephanie) Lathrop and Cathy
(Paul) Malawy; dear siblings, Treva Sailor, Thelma Lathrop and John (Marianne)
Coil; proud grandmother to ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren;
many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to
follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview
Heights, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Parkinson’s Foundation or Nameoki United
Methodist Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
