Doris Churchich

Doris June Churchich, 82, died at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Edwardsville Care Center. She was born March 3, 1941 in Alton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Winters) Robbins. She worked for many years as a waitress at several restaurants in the area. On June 15, 1963 in Alton, she married James Lee Churchich, and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2015. Surviving are two daughters, Briana Davis (Barney) of Worden, Kelly Schultz (Dan) of Brighton, IL one son, Nick Churchich of Alton, seven grandchildren, Justin Nasello, Jason Nasello, Colin Churchich, Madison Schultz, Danielle Sebastian, Brenna Davis, Connor Churchich, six great grandchildren, Jaedyn Nasello, Dylan Green, Austin Nasello, Carter Nasello, Oliver Smith, Drake Sebastian and two sisters, Norma Vandeventer and Bonnita Hay. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Robbins and two sisters, Barbara Mitchell and Bette Ives. A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
