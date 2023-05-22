Donna Vegher

Donna J. Vegher, 81, passed away 10:07 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Bria Healthcare of Wood River.
Born August 6, 1941 in Litchfield, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Mabel (Meier) Honerkamp.
Donna had worked as a secretary in the Livingston School District for many years before retiring.She married LeRoy Vegher on December 8, 1962 in Staunton. He died May 4, 2023.
Surviving are a son, Dean (Kim) Vegher of Worden; two daughters, Lee Ann (Charles) Wiley of Alton, Lisa Callahan of Alton; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.