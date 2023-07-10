Donna Marie Story, 76, lovingly known to many as “Nana” has gone to Heaven to be reunited with her beloved daughter, husband, Mama and Daddy, and so many other cherished relatives and friends gone before her; at her home at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was born March 3, 1947, in Cairo, Illinois, a daughter of the late Walter and Elsie Marie (Denton) VanMeter. She had married Merrill Kent Austin on December 5, 1962, in Thebes and he passed away on December 20, 1971. She later married Billy Dean Story on March 19, 1976, at the Cairo Baptist Church in Cairo and he passed away July 2, 1984. Donna’s purpose in life was to always serve and care for others and had worked in healthcare throughout her life. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had worked for Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau for ten years and later for Community Health in Cairo and Tamms for many years. She was a faithful member of over 45 years at the Cairo Baptist Church, now known as Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center, where she was active with Sunday School, Upward Youth Ministry, Bereavement Committee, Vacation Bible School, and served on the Advisory Board. She truly loved her church and her church family. She had also served on the Alexander County 911 committee and the Thebes Historical Society. Serving God and caring for her family was of utmost importance in her life. She had a love for Elvis and jokingly always loved a man in uniform and enjoyed reading and traveling. She leaves behind her beloved granddaughter, Faith Marie Story of the home, and her dad, Saul Aguila of Cape Girardeau; her cherished sister and brother-in-law, Lora and Clifford Jerman of Hartford; niece, Morgan Jerman; nephew, Mason Jerman; great nephew, Tristen Jerman, all of Hartford; special sister-cousin, Virgie Johnson of Mason City; and many more beloved cousins. Adopted family, Erikia Schuster of Waterloo, Frank Blakemore of Olive Branch, Terry and Lindsey Lawrence of Jackson; lifelong friend, Vella Sue Freidman of Jackson; and other extended family and friends. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Deana Marie Story; and special friends and companions, Les Grace and Bob Burns. Donna’s “story” and testimonial was that through her lifetime of trials and tribulations, she wanted all to know that God has been good to her and always remember to love and cherish your family.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center, 1000 Poplar Street in Cairo, Illinois on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Larry Potts officiating. Burial will follow at the Olive Branch Cemetery in Olive Branch, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the church or to the family for her granddaughter’s college education. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, Illinois is handling arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com