Donna Kinder

Donna L. Kinder, 85, of Golden Eagle, passed away on August 16, 2023, at Calhoun Nursing & Rehab Center in Hardin, Illinois. Born on December 30, 1938, in Golden Eagle, Donna was the daughter of Albert Louis and Faye Elizabeth (Keehner) Wieneke.
Donna married Fred Leroi Kinder on October 12, 1968, and they were married 48 years until his death on March 11, 2016.
Donna enjoyed helping "Junior" with all of their farm work and later enjoyed passing the time working jigsaw puzzles and Word Search puzzles and was an avid fan of daytime drama shows on TV.
Donna is survived by one sister, Paulette Sitze of High Ridge, MO
Visitation and Funeral will be held at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels on Monday, August 21 from 10:00 to 11:00 with graveside services to follow at St Matthews Lutheran Church cemetery in Brussels.
Memorials may be made to Point Fire Department, Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance or to Family choice.
