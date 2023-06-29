Donna June Borth, 75, of Hartford, Illinois passed away at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at River Crossing of Edwardsville. She was born March 20, 1948, in Alton, Illinois, a daughter of the late Hugh and Helen Cheek. She married the love of her life, Dennis Ray Borth, on December 30, 1970, in Hartford and he survives.
She had worked for The Bridal Suite in Bethalto and for The Fabric Store in Granite City through the years and enjoyed her days of sewing, painting and working with crafts.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, kitty momma, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Donna was a very talented woman, amazing artist and seamstress. She loved spending time with her grandkids, playing board games with her nieces and smiling from ear to ear at pictures of her great-granddaughter.
Donna loved life, loved to laugh and most of all loved her family. Donna was a longtime faithful member of the Hartford Assembly of God Church where she had served as a secretary, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school leader and enjoyed sharing her beautiful voice with her singing. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Marcy and Virgil Ellis of Hartford; a son and his girlfriend, Brian Borth and Valerie Fremder of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Cody and wife, Katie Ellis and Nicolas Ellis and girlfriend, Caitlyn Loftis; a great-granddaughter, April Ellis; furbaby, Jett; other extended family and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Dave Johnson and her many cherished pets. In celebration of her life, a private family ceremony will be held and she will be laid to rest at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be made to support your local animal shelter. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com