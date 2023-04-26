Donna E. Hellemeyer, 83, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Charles, MO.
She was born on May 29, 1939, in Jerseyville, IL, the daughter of the late Simeon F. and the late Florence (Hayes) Stewart. She married David L. Hellemeyer in Biloxi, MS. on December 5, 1954. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her companion, Kenneth Dillinger in August of 2020.
Donna worked as a CNA for home health care. She was a member of Woodburn Bible Church. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, camping, and embroidery. Donna was also an amazing seamstress (as long as you didn't need a pair of pants hemmed).
She leaves behind her loving children, Steven (Pam) Hellemeyer of Bryan, OH, Kimberly Nettleton of Bunker Hill, Karen (Tom) Govero of Bethalto, Leslie (Steve) Vannoy of Bunker Hill, and Rebecca (Marc) Farrell of Alton; grandchildren, Lisa (Colin) Overmeyer, Lori Hellemeyer, Shane (Becky) Nettleton, Steven (Beck) Nettleton, Michael (Bekah) Nettleton, Sarah (Josh) Goss, Tommy (Lauren) Govero, Colton Farrell, Caden Farrell, Cody (Aimee) Vannoy, and Kyle (Dallas) Vannoy; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and special neighbors, David and Terry Delp.
Mom's greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved so much and enjoyed making biscuits and gravy for them and her famous dumplings.
She is also survived by her brothers, Wesley Stewart and George Stewart, both of Cottage Hills.
Donna was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Burcham and Doretta Landers; and three brothers, Junior Stewart, Larry Stewart, and Kenny Stewart.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be at Short Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Staunton Glenwood Activity Fund.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.