Donna Greenwell

Donna Lynn Greenwell, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3:15 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1959, in Alton, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Daniels) Greenwell.
Donna was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. One of her greatest pleasures was watching her grandchildren's sports games, where she cheered them on from the sidelines with unwavering support and enthusiasm. Her love for sports extended beyond the bleachers, as she enjoyed playing both baseball and volleyball in her younger years. Aside from her family and sports, Donna had a passion for music. She played the bass guitar and sang in a band called the "Mountain Dew Band," where she showcased her musical talents and entertained many audiences.
Donna is survived by her children, Brian (JaNeen) Myers Sr. of Granite City, Lisa Myers of Shipman, Jamie (Bobbie) Myers of Godfrey, and Kayla (Ryan) Reed of Bethalto; siblings, James (Roseanne) Greenwell of Godfrey, Carol (Mike Musgrave) Geisen of Godfrey, Jean Greenwell of Alton, Marge (Ron) Ridder of Alton, Patricia (Bud) Needler of Collinsville, and Bill (Lynda) Greenwell of Brighton; grandchildren, Zack, Brian Jr., Kody, Devin, Gabe, Landon, Chris, Tyler, Emily, aubrey, Lucas, Hailee, Gavin, Alexis, Eli, Makenzie, Kelsey, Kaden, and Kye; great-grandchildren Tucker, and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son Ricky Myers; brother Bob Greenwell; and sisters Mary Engle, and Nancy Snyder.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and professional services are being handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1 pm until 2 pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Private family burial at St. Joseph's cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com