Donna Arview

Donna Gail Arview, 85, passed away 3:32 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at her residence.
Born November 5, 1937 in Granite City, she was the daughter of John Thomas Webster and Mildred Hazel (May) James.
Surviving are two sons, Dwain "Butch" (Robin) Arview of South Roxana, Paul "Danny" (Phyllis) Arview of Branson, MO; four daughters, Mildred Campbell, Teresa Arview, LaDonna "Jeanie" Arview all of Wood River, Kimberly (Dennis) Wright of Godfrey; 14 grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a brother, George (Linda) Webster in Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scotty Allen Arview; two brothers, John "Tommy" Webster, Gary Webster; and a sister, Joan Presswood.
Graveside service and burial will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, September 1, in Woodland Hill Cemetery. Frank Akers will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.