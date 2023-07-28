Donald Wright

Donald “Don” C. Wright, 66, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at his home on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Donald was born June 24, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri. He married Laura A. (Milankovic) Wright on November 11, 1996, in St. Louis and she survives. He and his wife successfully owned and operated Precision Industrial, Ltd. in Edwardsville with over 30 years of service. Along with his wife, they enjoyed watching classic movies. He cherished his three crazy doggie boys, Teddy, Frankie and Oliver, whom brought much joy to his life. He had a love for nature and animals and enjoyed tending to many variety of wildlife on their property. His Purple Martin families he cared for each year has grown to over 200 coming in each year to visit. Donald also enjoyed his days of antiquing, was a collector of quite the variety with a few favorites including vintage Royal Doulton and Atkinson Fox Prints. He cherished and loved caring for his family and never met a stranger wherever he was. In addition to his beloved wife, Laura, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Alice “Licia” Milankovic of Edwardsville; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Ronnie Grzywacz of Worden; aunt, Linda Wilke of Jonesboro, Georgia; other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Wright and his father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Milankovic.
In celebration of his life, a private visitation and private funeral Mass will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, August 3, 2023, with Father Michael Haag as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets and may be made at www.partnersforpetsil.org, mailed to P.O. Box 445, Troy, IL 62294 or accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com