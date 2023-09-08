Donald E. Welborn, 87, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born April 25, 1936, in Granite City, a son of the late Netter “Jack Welborn and the late Nellie (Gosnell) Sharpe. He married Joyce Ann (Evans) Welborn on October 6, 1973, in Granite City and she survives. Don retired in 1996 as a Yardmaster after over 38 years of dedicated service with the Terminal Railroad Association. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He served as a volunteer for 20 years with the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and was a faithful member of the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge #0099 in Glen Carbon. He always enjoyed his time tinkering in his basement workshop or tending to his yard and landscaping. He was also an avid reader, enjoyed going to the movies and being with his grandkids and great grandkids. Don will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Jennifer Haring of Edwardsville and Julie and Tony Griffin of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Whitney Davis, Jordan and Jordan Huber and Luke and Aly Griffin; five great grandchildren, Kaylee Shoffner, Emma Edwards, Gracie Oliver, Lexi Griffin and Gunner Huber; sister-in-law, Becky Welborn of Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Ken Goodner of Rockport, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Diane Evans of Maryville; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Wesley Ryan Haring; a great granddaughter, Chloe Welch and his brother, Dwaine “Gary” Welborn. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Grocery Initiative becomes law
- Gov. Pritzker comments on possible White Sox move
- Illinois could experience warmer winter, but fall a mixed bag
- Charges filed in Troy, IL killing
- Alton High football will play Friday with restrictions on spectators
- Alton High security upgrades - remote learning on Tuesday
- Charges filed in Roxana crash
- More security, new rules planned for Expo
- Woman shot and killed in Troy
- State ponders next move in pregnancy center debate