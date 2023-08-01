Donald Taylor

Donald “Don the Legend” Taylor, 55, Passed away at 1:53am. On Friday, July 28,2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born March 17, 1968, in Springfield IL. After 30 years of boxing ears and handling business this was the only fight where he wasn’t the “Big Dog”. Although this was one fight where he wouldn’t mind. He was greeted with open arms by his father and mother the late Sylvester and Agnes (Cleary) Taylor, Sr. along with three of his brothers, Sylvester Taylor Jr., Kenneth Taylor and Kevin Taylor and one sister, Shirley Jones. He was one smooth talking, overall wearing, gambling, heart of gold, tough as nails man, who would dang near bet on anything but the love he had for his family. When it came to those he loved and cared for, he would do anything for them. Surviving him are two daughters, Marinda Kirn of Godfrey, Cierra Mills of Alton, one son, Cody Mills, Sr. of Godfrey, four grandchildren, Jaycee Mills, Cody Mills, Jr., Kindryl McGee and Enzo Mills. Along with several brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews. He was the baby of fourteen, and never let anyone forget it. Yes, this does include his best friend, Harley. Harley is just as protective and hardheaded as he was. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of visiting “Mom’s house” then you knew the deal. He would be at the door ready to greet you with all his pearly whites. He had many “loves” but the ones he loved the most were his Children and Grandchildren. When he wasn’t spending time with them. You’d see him out wheeling and dealing. He was the owner of Don’s Tree Service in Alton for many years. He was the man. He could sell ice water to an Eskimo. In his young and wild days, you’d see him in a ball field somewhere knocking homers, cruising on his chopper or casting some lines in a pond but not too far behind him you would catch his best friend Dougie Fresh, more like a brother to him. Saying that missing him would be an understatement but until we all meet again can we get “two hell yeahs”. Visitation will be Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. A Luncheon will be held after burial at Macs Time out at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
