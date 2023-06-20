Donald Prickett

Donald Lavern Prickett, 81, passed away 10:54 am, Monday, June 19, 2023 at his residence.
Born June 24, 1941 in Hillsboro, IL, he was the son of Oren Lavern and Viola Mae (Otter) Prickett.
Don worked as a pipefitter at Laclede Steel for 40 years before retiring. He was a volunteer fireman in the Village of Hartford for 30 years, serving his last 12 years of service as Fire Chief. He worked five years with the Red Cross as a blood processor; and had been a member of the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps (AVEC).
On November 30, 1962 in Hartford, he married Marilyn L. Younger. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Timothy (Melissa) Prickett of Keyesport; two daughters, Melissa (Jerry) Lakin of Granite City, Krista (Brendan) St. Peters of Godfrey; six grandchildren, Scott, Sr. (Bettie) Prickett, Alex Prickett, Jordan Lakin, Tyler Lakin, Mason T.B. St. Peters, Kaylie St. Peters; and two great grandchildren, Scott M. Prickett, Jr. and Abigail M. Prickett.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Friday, June 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Bob Battles will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to The BackStoppers, Inc.