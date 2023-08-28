Donald Wayne "Don" Naeve, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. He was born October 18, 1942, in Granite City, a son of the late Bob and Lillian (White) Naeve. He married Alice L. (Mooshegian) Naeve on August 10, 1963, at St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City and she survives. He was the owner and operator of Don's Mobil in Granite City with 30 years of service to the community. He retired in 2014 from West Pointe Bank after five years of service in property management. Don proudly graduated in 1960 with high honors from Western Military Academy in Alton. He enjoyed his early days of playing football and loved fishing, camping, tending to his yard and his many trips to Florida and the beaches. He was artistic in making beautiful canes, cherished his children and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, he is survived by two daughters, Laura (Phillip) Fuller of Granite City and Carrie (Ken) Stone of Godfrey; a son, Mike Naeve of Cottage Hills; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Larry) Oropeza, Christopher (Rachel) Fuller, Nick (Lizzie) Morietta and Jacob (Kelsey Russo) Morietta; seven great grandchildren, Evelyn, Elias, C.J., Sophia, Emma, Mia and Penelope; his cherished dog daughter, Abby; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and the family will have a private remembrance. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org or may be accepted at the funeral chapel. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
