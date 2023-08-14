Donald McNew Sr.

Donald R. McNew Sr., 90, died at 10:43 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. Born January 29, 1933 in Lawrenceville, IL, he was the son of Chester and Josephine (Nally) McNew. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton and retired from Spectralite Consortium in Madison, IL. Mr. McNew was a Mason and a Shriner and retired from the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department. On November 3, 1956 he married the former Patricia Ann Deterding in Collinsville. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2020. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Mike Nikonovich of Brighton, a son and daughter-in-law, Donald R. and Cindy McNew Jr. of Brighton, four grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Nikonovich and Rachel and Tyler McNew, one great granddaughter, Gracie Ann Nikonovich, one brother, Victor McNew of Vincennes, IN, and two sisters, Sharon Hagemeier of Bicknell, IN, and Sue Askew of Nashville, IL. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Allen McNew. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Services will be with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
