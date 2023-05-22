Donald “Don” Wayne Levitt, 73, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on November 26, 1949 in Flora, IL to Ronald Ray Levitt and Onita (Hill) Levitt.
Don worked for several factories as a comptroller. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Edwardsville and he enjoyed bike riding.
He is survived by a daughter, Casey Levitt of NJ and a sister, Sandra Mann of Granite City, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
