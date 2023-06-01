Donald Maurice Kallal, 67, died at 7:25 a.m., Monday, May 29, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on September 22, 1955 in Greene County, Illinois and was the son of the late Donald D. and Ida G. (Brooks) Kallal.
He married the former Wendy Leanne Delp on February 5, 1999 in Jerseyville and their union was blessed with 12 years, prior to her sudden passing on January 2, 2012.
Donald was an incredible carpenter, and made a living showcasing his talents.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors and hunting and fishing in his younger days.
He will be fondly remembered as a sweet and generous man, who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Surviving are two sons, Rick (Samantha) Kallal of Brighton and Chris Kallal; four grandchildren, Emma, Brylee, Garyn and Sunee; three sisters, Brenda (Gerald) Meyer of Kane, Bonna Driver of Jerseyville and Teresa (Dion) Fry of Godfrey; as well as a brother, Ronald (Cindy) Kallal of Carrollton.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Kathleen and Doug Henderson.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com