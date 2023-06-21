Donald Grable

Donald Dean Grable, 83, passed away at 5:30pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born on January 1, 1940, in Alton, the son of the late Leo and Jewel (Grindstaff) Grable. He married the former Velma Mitchell in 1970 and they later divorced. He then married Esta Lee Cox – Beckham in 1994 in East Alton and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and their spouses: Crystal “Chris” and Angela Parks, Renee and Bob Gernigin, a son and daughter in law: Derek and Katie Grable, his grandchildren: Caleb and Sonia Grable, Amy Wermers, Brad Beckham, Amy Warnke, Lisa Cox, Brian Beckham, Steven Beckham, Ryan Payne, Ashley Carpenter, Tim Beckham, JC Beckham, twelve great grandchildren, one great – great grandchild, one sister: Joyce Wilson, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Dean worked at Olin from 1966 to 1991. He was drafted by the Dodgers out of high school but couldn’t join the team because he was drafted into the Army. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. An avid golfer, Dean loved the game of golf and spent countless hours at Belk Park with his friends and even became a Ranger there.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: William Bond Beckham and Steven Allen Beckham, a sister: Sharon Roe and two brothers: Russel Grable and Kim Grable.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
