Donald “Don” Colburn, Sr., 88, died at 8:34 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 14, 1934 in Alton, the son of the late Howard and Evelyn (Weidner) Colburn. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the former Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg. Donald was a farmer for many years and owned Colburn Christmas Tree Farm, he also worked as a mailman. On September 14, 1957 in Alton, he married the former Marjorie Phillips, and she preceded him in death on October 29, 2016. Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Randy) Scott of Medora and Anita (Tony) Szabolcsky of St. Charles, MO, one son, Donald (Tracy) Colburn Jr. of Brighton, Sam, his beloved dog, nine grandchildren, Jamie (Marty) Droege, Jessica Scott, Steven (Brooke) Scott, Christine (Shane) Nance, Daniel (Michelle) Scott, David Colburn (Melanie), Max Colburn, Elizabeth (Chris) Harris, Luke Szabolcsky, fourteen great grandchildren, Meghan, Sam, Ayden, Josie, Wyatt Droege, Caroline and Cecilia Schmidt, Quinn, Watson and Henry Nance, Leo Scott, Paxton and Pierson Scott and Jensen Harris and one brother, H. Lyndal Colburn. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Colburn. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Julie Gvillo will officiate. Memorials may be made to Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kratom request falls short in Committee
- Storms roll through area Saturday, more expected today
- Two injured in head-on crash
- Thieves target several Brighton locations
- State trooper comes home after two-year rehabilitation
- Alton man dies in Wednesday night shooting
- Illinois gun buyers in limbo after latest court ruling
- More names of fatal Interstate 55 crash victims announced
- Jersey County deputies ramping up outreach
- Skeletal remains discovered in Hartford