Donald Cameron

Donald Martin Cameron, 91, of Medora, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at home.
He was born on February 11, 1932, in Carlinville to the late Donald Thomas and Sara (Burns) Cameron.
Don married Patty Wilton on May 5, 1954. She preceded him in death on February 14, 1991. He married Mary Jo Cunningham on September 14, 1993. She survives.
He served our Country in The United States Army during the Korean War. Following his service Don worked as a farmer and as a crane operator for Laclede Steel in Alton. Don was a lifetime member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora and a member of Tri County Coon Hunters. His greatest joys were spending time with his family and coon hunting.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; Children Steve (Carol) Cameron of Scottsdale, AZ, Donna (Duane) Loy of Shipman, Cris (Duane) Hagen of Medora, Sara Nolan of Medora, Roberta (Phil) Davidson of Medora, Rich (Stacey) Lawson of Medora, and Everett (Nikki) Lawson of Medora; 20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by His parents; wife, Patty; daughter Bebe Lehman.
Visitation will be held from 1 pm until the time of funeral service at 3 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.
Burial will follow at Medora Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Food Pantry serving the Medora area.
