Donald Bazzell

Donald A. Bazzell, 70, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Christian Hospital on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Born July 7, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Paul and Freda (Miller) Bazzell. He worked for the Olin Corporation for more than 40 years, retiring in 2013 and consulting for the company in Mississippi for two years following. Don was a faithful member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees and United Methodist Men, volunteering wherever he could be of help. He married Pam Taul on May 25, 1974. She survives. Also surviving are two children, Corey Bazzell and his wife, Becky, of Brighton, IL and Kristin Leavy and her husband, Nick, of Florissant, MO, three grandchildren, Gage Bazzell, Ashlee Little, and Sam Little, one great-grandson, Oliver Little, two brothers, Dale Bazzell of Pacific, MO, and Wayne Gallagher of Alton, a sister, Paula Harvey (Bob) of Montgomery, TX, and a very special uncle, Jerry Miller (Karen), along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Don was a humble and kind man, with strong convictions. He will be remembered for his quick wit, strong sense of humor and infectious laugh. Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey. Reverend Jay Hanscom will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to: Godfrey First United Methodist Church (the Don Bazzell Memorial Fund). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
