Donald G. "Don" Price, Sr., 82, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born July 2, 1940 in Alton, he was the son of Olen E. and Edith Viola (Angel) Price.
Don was a lifelong resident of Wood River and worked as a maintenance manager for AMOCO for 30 years before retiring. He was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Parish where he served as an usher and member of St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping especially at Bennett Springs State Park in Missouri, watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events, and Cardinal Baseball which he rarely missed.
On May 26, 1962 in Wood River, he married Judith M. Vinovich. She died January 13, 2020.
Surviving are two sons, Donald, Jr. (Donna) Price of The Woodlands, TX, David (Carey) Price of Bethalto; six grandchildren, Alyss (Bryan) Spa, Taylor Price, Corey (Shalyn) Price, Ashley Whitmore, Brady Price, Kelsey Price; three great grandchildren, Brynlee, Jameson and Rylee Spa; and special friend, Jeanette Wade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Sandy Upchurch.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 10 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm, Saturday, June 17 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Don Wolford will officiate.
Private interment will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to William BeDell ARC in Wood River.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.