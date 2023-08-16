Don Allen Hall, 90, of Bethalto, left us on Monday, August 14, 2023, peacefully at his home under hospice care following a lengthy illness. Don was born at home on March 3rd, 1933, in Litchfield, Illinois, the son of Homer and Dorothy Hall. Don married Jo, the love of his life, on October 24, 1964. Don attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Don was employed by McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO, as a precision tool grinder for 42 years. Along with his wife Jo, he is survived by his daughter, Debra Hall Werth of East Alton, IL, his son Michael Hall of Hannibal, MO, his granddaughter Brinley Jane Burke (Alex) of Clichy, France, granddaughter Morgan Lacey Hjelm (Wesley) of St. Charles, Missouri, and a sister, Wendy Bergman of Litchfield, IL, and numerous loving extended family and friends. Don was preceded in passing by his parents and a brother, Dean Hall. Per his wishes, cremation rights will be accorded and no services are planned. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is entrusted with the cremation. The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their loving care during Don’s final days. In lieu of flowers, Don requests that in his memory, everyone try to do a good deed for someone everyday, because this was how he tried to live his life.
