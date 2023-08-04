Dolores L. Jobe, 87, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Thurs. Aug. 3, 2023 at University Care Center in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born July 21, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to the late Edsel Ford & Goldie May (Butler) Brewer.
On Apr. 19, 1955 she and Teddy Lloyd Jobe Sr. were married in St. Louis. He preceded her in death Agu. 29, 2019.
Dolores had been a safety rep for Lanter Trucking.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Sherry & John Selliers of Mitchell, IL; a son: David Jobe of Pontoon Beach; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Joyce Waggoner and Connie Ferguson both of St. Louis.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sons: Steven Jobe and Teddy L. Jobe Jr.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon Wed. Aug. 9, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home with Rev. William Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.