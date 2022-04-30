Bethalto
Dianne Y. Morin, 83, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:49 pm, with her family by her side at her residence, under the care of OSF Hospice.
She was born in Mt. Vernon, IL, on April 28, 1939, the daughter of Noel and Venita (Ellis) Gregory. Dianne married Carl A. Morin at The Church of the Little Flower in Springfield, IL, on September 23, 1967.
Dianne worked at the Bethalto Regional Airport as a secretary. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Bethalto Women’s Club. She was part of the crew that worked in the kitchen at the Bethalto KC Hall during BINGO. Dianne was also a member of the Bethalto JC Auxiliary Club. She enjoyed camping at Rend Lake, swimming, watching birds, feeding squirrels and birds, and spending time with her family and friends. Every Friday for lunch, Dianne and Carl would go to Fast Eddie’s Bon Air.
Along with her husband, Carl, she is survived by her son, Greg Morin of Bethalto; two granddaughters, Emily and Megan Morin of Bethalto; and her two cats, Gus and Lillie.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Nicole “Coco” Morin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to 5A’s and/or Memorial Tree in the Bethalto Arboretum.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com