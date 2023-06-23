Wood River—Dianna M. Porter, 66, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born March 28, 1957 in East Alton, she was a daughter of Lloyd E. Bricker and Carol S. (Curry) Bricker.
Dianna worked as a scale operator for Consolidated Grain & Barge Co. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals. She also enjoyed hanging out with her family and friends at barbecues, attending yard sales, and winning money from her card game opponents.
Survivors include a daughter, Lindsay Porter of Eagarville, IL; grandchildren, Shane, Chris, and Blake Harrison, and Whelen Walker; step grandchildren Heather, Bradley, and Ryan Porter; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Rhonda (Rusty) Gares of Moro and Kim and Jim Hay of Granite City; three brothers, Lonnie (Desra) Bricker of East Alton, Randy Bricker of Moro, and Terry Bricker of Cottage Hills; two half-brothers, Chad Sherwood and Sunny Bricker; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Shelley Reynolds; and a brother, Kevin Bricker.
A celebration of Dianna’s life will be held at a later date.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com