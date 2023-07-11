Diane Beth Peters, 75, of Belleville, IL died on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on August 3, 1947 in Belleville, IL to Charles and Betty (Muren) Dunn.
Diane married Joseph Peters and he preceded her in death in 2009.
The loving mother enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to Christian music.
Diane is survived by 3 sons: Matt Soo of Florissant, MO, Justin Soo of Florissant, MO and Jared Peters of Springfield, IL; 4 grandchildren: Janelle, Christian, Tristan and Raiden; 2 great grandchildren: Violet and Esther; a brother, Bradley Dunn of Belleville, Il and a sister, Denise (Blaine) Wylie of Belleville, IL.
Besides her husband and parents, Diane is preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Richardson; a son Nathan Soo and a sister, Darla Thomas.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
