We sadly announce our beloved Aunt, Sister, Wife and Friend Diane Joyce Margherio (Barunica) passed away unexpectedly Friday July 28th, 2023 at 8:46pm.
Diane was 69 years old, born on December 29th, 1953 at 5:55pm to Frank “Fritz” and Agnes Barunica (Sucich).
Diane was born and raised in Granite City. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Granite City High School South. She worked 40 + years at St. Elizabeth Hospital/ Gateway Regional Medical Center. She held many positions at the hospital throughout her many years of service and exceeded at all she did. She retired as an IT Security Analyst. Diane had some close friends from work, GRMC lunch crew. They enjoyed lunch outings with tons of laughter and great stories.
Diane’s pride and joy, her niece Tiffany, great nephew Roman, and great niece Arden. Anyone who knew Diane, knew Tiffy. Diane would have the biggest smile on her face when asked or talked about them. She never failed to tell everyone how proud she was of all of them and fur baby Bella. We will forever be grateful for all of our time together and many loving memories. So many beautiful adventures, smiles & laughter, vacations, shopping days, lunch dates, kids school functions, picking the kids up from school, and all the hugs & kisses. To my dear aunt- you are an incredible woman. I’ve always looked up to you, and I am so grateful for your presence in my life. Love Always, Tiffany.
That is our Aunt Di Di. She is loved so deeply and will be profoundly missed.
Diane married Joseph Margherio on December 29th, 1984. They enjoyed traveling, dancing, horseracing, Elvis music, watching the Cardinal’s play baseball, and family gatherings.
Diane had a heart of gold and never shied away from helping anyone. She was an Auxiliary member of Amvets post 204 and VFW post 1300 where she will be missed by taco and fish fry friends. Best dishwasher too! She will be missed by all especially the Round Table Crew.
Diane was called to heaven alongside her husband Joe, fur baby HoneyBear, her father and mother- Frank “Fritz” & Agnes Barunica, and nephew Matthew Roustio.
Diane is survived by niece Tiffany and nephew Jon & Roman, Arden Kosydor and fur baby Bella. Siblings Tina & Butch Stefanoff (Barunica), Lynda Odum (Barunica), Scott & Terry Barunica, Frank & Shelly Barunica, Shirley & Larry Lassen (Barunica), Jeanette Bone (Barunica). Niece Mandy Roustio, Hailey & Brianca. Nephew Scotty Barunica & family. Stepdaughters Lisa, Tina, nephew Carter & family. Many more nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews & family. So many grateful people who knew her as a friend and Aunt Di.
Special thanks to Tina’s husband Butch for always singing her favorite Elvis songs and nephew Jon Kosydor for all the great grilled food.
Note to my beautiful sister and best friend, I will forever be half without you. I miss us and I will remember us! Love #7.
Diane did not wish to have a service. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to Shriners Children’s Hospital St. Louis or any Veteran organization.
