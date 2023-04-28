Diane Fraser, 77, passed away at 9:49pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on August 9, 1945, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Clyde and Frances (Scoggins) Copeland. She received her diploma from Civic Memorial High School. She attended the Bethalto Church of God. She enjoyed quilting, camping, and travelling but most of all, she loved her husband and being with her children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters.
She was employed for thirty – seven years at Olin Corporation and retired in 2005 as a quality group leader. She married David Fraser on February 14, 1980, at the Presbyterian Church in Roxana, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Sonya Matthews of Oxford, Mississippi, Shelley and Matt Koon of Dover, Delaware, two sons and daughters in law: John and Lavonne Berry of Gillespie, Troy and Amey Fraser of Cottage Hills, eight grandchildren: A.C. Eichholz of Antiock, California, Kirsten and Jarod Brown of Lawton, Oklahoma, Alex and Lily Fraser of Waco, Texas, Tabitha Berry of Oxford, Mississippi, Nick Matthews of Oxford, Mississippi, Aaron Matthews of Oxford, Mississippi, John Berry of Gillespie, Jesse Berry of Gillespie, two great grandchildren: Finn Berry of Oxford, Mississippi, Noah Berry of Oxford, Mississippi, two sisters and a brother in law: Linda and Ron Bartow of Brighton, Carol Copeland of East Alton, three brothers and two sisters in law: Roger and Kathy Copeland of Cottage Hills, Kenny Copeland of Bethalto, Donnie and Jan Copeland of Hartford, her sisters in law: Theresa Copeland of Cottage Hills, Shirley Johnson of Bethalto, Chris Fraser of Roxana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a precious granddaughter: Danielle Berry, three sisters: Deborah Copeland, Shavonne Tate, Geneva Bush, four brothers: Gene (Marcella) Copeland, Jerry Copeland, Larry Copeland, and Kerry Copeland.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 12:30pm on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children’s Hospital or to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans.
