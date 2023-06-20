Dennis Ashby Wood, 72, died at 9:21 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at his home. Born June 21, 1950 in Alton, he was the son of Vondal and Cynthia (Ashby) Wood. Dennis was a property manager for Boeing and attended the First Baptist Church in Brighton. On September 27, 1973 he married the former Sharon Wilson at Cherry Street Baptist Church in Alton. She survives. Once nicknamed “the strongest man in Alton,” Dennis maintained his strength through good, old-fashioned hard work. From building his own home to helping his daughters with too many household repairs to mention, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t build or fix. He was known as the “MacGyver” of our family and was proud to be the man we all knew we could depend on during any struggle. Dennis was devoted to God and his family above all else. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he made sure they knew it. He will be forever missed by all of his girls. Along with his wife, Sharon, he is survived by two daughters, Emily Hayes (Matt) of Brighton and Anne Berghoff (Ryan) of Edwardsville, and four grandchildren, Leah, Ashlyn and Meredith Hayes and Grace Berghoff. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Brighton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023. Pastor Don Letson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Brighton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pritzker says he will veto transmission line bill
- Strawberry recall hits Illinois and Missouri stores
- Pritzker signs bill prohibiting stops for objects hanging from rearview mirror
- "New Illinois" movement gains momentum
- Attorney: Pension consolidation law violates constitution
- Alton Police investigate early Sunday shooting
- Illinois law now requires schools to report bullying to parents within 24 hours
- Power knocked out, two injured in Wood River crash
- Illinois agency hosting closed event titled 'Dispelling Myths Around Gender-Affirming Care for Youth'
- Illegal dumping in Alton is being addressed