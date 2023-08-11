Dennis Olston

Dennis L Olston, 69, passed away at 8:15 pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Saint Anthony's Health Center.
He was born on December 21, 1953, in Wood River, IL to Robert and Henrietta (Darr) Olston.
He married Imelda Macay. She survives.
Dennis faithfully attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He worked for the YMCA in sports recreation and later worked as a Courier for JS Express. Dennis volunteered with the Wood River Parks & Recreation Youth Programs.
In addition to his wife, Imelda, Dennis is survived by a sister, Mary Constantino of Godfrey, two sisters-in-law, Josie Gardner of St. Louis, and Mhita Macay of St. Louis; a brother-in-law, Ramon, and his wife, Lenith Macay of St. Louis; two nieces, Samantha, and her husband, Mike Chadwell of St. Charles, and AJ Macay of St. Louis; a nephew, RJ Macay of St. Louis, along with many extended family members, good friends, and his cat, Toby.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and interment will take place in the Philippines at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com http://www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.