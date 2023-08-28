Dennis Davis

Dennis L. Davis, 60, died at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lake of St. Louis, MO. Born August 8, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of Patricia A. (Middleton) Davis of Wood River and the late Morris A. Davis. Mr. Davis served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Southwest Airlines as a ramp agent. On October 8, 2011 he married the former Donna J. Baltz in Florissant, MO. She survives. Along with his wife and mother he is survived by two daughters, Kelsi Bedwell and Briana Bedwell, a sister, Dawn Diveley (Glen) of Roxana, nieces, Ashley Cox (Phil) and Andrea Huber (Dave), great nephews, an aunt, Mary Davis, and numerous cousins. Along with his father, Morris, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Etta Davis and Elmer and Vera Middleton. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Lt. Colonel Brian Davis of the Salvation Army will officiate. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
